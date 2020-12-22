Gift card deals still live - grab last minute savings today

Time's running out to grab that perfect present this year, so if those delivery dates have slipped away from you there's always a second option. Gift cards can be delivered instantly via email and can help out with those difficult recipients.

Let them pick their gift and you can't go wrong, especially when you've saved some cash with gift card deals in the first place. Plus, with the upcoming After Christmas sales and Boxing Day deals, they can save even more cash with the end of year discounts as well.

From UberEats to Fanatics, we've found all the latest gift card deals in the US and UK and brought them right here. That means you can zip through your shopping list, and if you're still coming up short you'll find more ideas further down the page as well.

Gift card deals in the US

Lowes $100 gift card: $100 $90 with code LOWES20 at Amazon

Know someone looking to get some home improvement done over the holidays or new year? Amazon has chopped $10 off the price of this $100 gift card this weekend, with promo code LOWES20.

Adidas $50 gift card: $50 $40 at Adidas

Adidas is cutting $10 from its $50 gift cards this month, which means you can make the most of that 50% off sale with even more cash saved this Christmas. View Deal

Uber Eats $100 gift card: $100 $85 with promo code EATS2020 at Amazon

Another one for those who hate cooking, you can save $15 on an Uber Eats gift card when you apply promo code EATS2020 at Amazon.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months: $44 $34.88 at Walmart

Save $10 on this three month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with Walmart offering the all-in-one service for just under $35.

Gift card deals in the UK

Great British Pub gift card: £20 £18 at Amazon

Some of us can head to the pub, but most are still looking forward to that day so why not prep ahead of time with this 10% saving on £20 Great British Pub gift cards.

Apple App Store £100 gift card: £100 £90 at Amazon

Save £10 on this App Store gift card - perfect for those unwrapping a new iPad or iPhone this Christmas. That's a stack of apps, games, subscriptions and iCloud purchases for less.

Footlocker gift card: £25 £21.25 at Amazon

Not sure which trainers or apparel to pick up? Let them make their own decisions with this Footlocker gift card - now 10% off at Amazon.

Pizza Hut gift card: 10% off at Amazon

You can save 10% on a Pizza Hut gift card at Amazon right now, with the saving applied at discount. Plus, you can choose the amount set on the card here as well.

