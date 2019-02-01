GiffGaff's new voucher offer makes it the place to buy new SIM-free Huawei handsets

Tired of the feuding between Samsung and Apple? Well Huawei could be a great choice to replace them and now is a great time to get one. GiffGaff is offering up some of the cheapest SIM-free prices on top of the line Huawei devices so you don't have to pay through the roof to get one.

The standout deals here are on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, P20 Pro and P20. Not only is GiffGaff offering some of the cheapest SIM-free prices on all of these phones but they are also chucking in Love2Shop vouchers - more on which below- of up to £60. These offers are available as long as stocks last (or until February 27).

So if your heart is set on a cheap Huawei deal you can find all of the details down below. Not floating your boat? Then check out our best Huawei phone deals guide for all of your options on one of the breakout tech brands of last year.

GiffGaff's cheap Huawei SIM-free offers

Huawei Mate 20 Pro | £40 Love2Shop voucher | £799

Huawei's newest device, the Mate 20 Pro, is an absolute powerhouse of a phone. Some of the most unique features out there paired with a top of the line camera and powerful processor make this a worthwhile investment. Especially at a price as cheap as this.

Huawei P20 Pro | £40 Love2Shop voucher | £549

The P20 Pro was one of our favourite phones when it was released and it still holds that position now. You can get it from GiffGaff for the cheapest price of any established retailer selling it new. Not to mention the Love2Shop voucher on top of it.

Huawei P20 | £60 Love2Shop voucher | £449

If you're not too fussed about having the very best device, the P20 is still a great choice. The phone features some high-end specs while sporting an price tag under £500. Paired with the Love2Shop voucher, you're getting a pretty great deal here.

What is Love2Shop?

Love2Shop vouchers are accepted by roughly 90 different retailers. They act in the same way any other gift card would work in a shop but you can choose where to use it. You can choose from retailers including: Argos, Debenhams, Boots, FatFace and so many more.

GiffGaff says that a code will be sent 21 days from the purchase of your Huawei device via e-mail and SMS which you can then use to redeem your voucher.