Giants vs Cardinals live stream: how to watch NFL week 14 game online from anywhere

The Giants are riding high into their Sunday afternoon matchup against the Cardinals, after an upset against the Seahawks last week put them on a four game winning streak. Despite injuries plaguing Arizona since October, however, the New York team are still underdogs walking onto the field this Sunday. Find out how to watch the Cardinals vs Giants online from anywhere with an NFL live stream today.

The Cardinals are straight 6-6 right now, one game up on the Giants who enter the game with a 5-7 season score. Nevertheless, the Giants are coming in hot off a significant winning streak, while the Cardinals stacked most of their season losses over the last few weeks. These teams seem to be heading in separate directions, and this weekend's game may represent a tipping point for both sides, then.

Packers vs Lions live stream Today's New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals game kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT (6pm GMT) at MetLife Stadium in New York. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

The Giants are steadily improving their defences, meanwhile Arizona is still struggling to find it footing, to perfect its quarterback and mature several of its key plays when the heat is on. That makes New York's underdog status slightly shaky, and though the Cardinals are favored on paper it's anyone's game today.

With all of that said though, those Cardinals stats are difficult to ignore. With Kyler Murray putting up 22 passing touchdowns against Jones's slightly underwhelming 8, and the Cardinals leading on rushing and receiving yards with Kenyan Drake and DeAndre Hopkins, the numbers are firmly stacked against New York this weekend.

Last week Andrew Thomas came into his own for the Seahawks, keeping the Seahawks at bay with some excellent pass and rush blocking. In fact, an explosive pass rush and a series of tight but creative plays seemed to only add more momentum to the Giants' current streak last week.

We're showing you how to watch Giants vs Cardinals online and find an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Cardinals vs Giants from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Giants vs Cardinals live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Giants vs Cardinals game will be broadcast on both is being shown on Fox Sports and NFL Network with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT. If you've got Fox Sports as part of your cable package, you can stream the match online via the Fox website. If you haven't, a great option right now is to take advantage of Sling TV's FREE trial on its Blue package, which includes FS1, Fox in most major markets, and also comes with NFL Network for good measure. How to watch Giants vs Cardinals FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Packers vs Lions game 100% free! One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Giants vs Cardinals.

Cardinals vs Giants live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Cardinals vs Giants clash will be shown on CTV BC, CTV Alberta, CTV Montreal, CTV2 BC, CTV2 Alberta, and CTV2 Ottawa in Canada, with kickoff scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT. However, if you're looking for more NFL live streams this season, we'd recommend checking out DAZN. At just just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year, you're getting an excellent price on full season coverage and more, plus there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

This weekend's Giants vs Cardinals game isn't available on Sky's new NFL channel, however you can still watch live with an NFL Game Pass Promembership. The rest of the season and post-season will only cost you £49.99 now, and you'll get access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! The game kicks off at 6pm GMT. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. For those not wishing to sign up to a Game Pass, UK American Football fans get up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Or grab a Now TV Sports Pass if you'd prefer access on a contract-free basis.

How to watch Cardinals vs Giants: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you'll need to pick up an NFL Game Pass subscription for this week's Cardinals vs Giants game, which is scheduled to start at 10am AEDT on Monday morning. That's the best way to make sure you watch every game of the remaining season and post-season. However, if you're just interested in a few games a week, you'll find some options through your Foxtel cable provider as well as Kayo Sports. Neither services are offering this weekend's Cardinals vs Giants game however. Kayo Sports has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).