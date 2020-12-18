GGG vs Szeremeta live stream: how to watch tonight's Golovkin fight online anywhere

IBF world middleweight champ and all-round boxing legend Gennady Golovkin returns to the ring on Friday to defend his crown against highly-fancied Polish fighter Kamil Szeremeta.

The fight in Florida will mark Golovkin's first fight since his victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko back in October last year which saw him claim the vacant IBF and IBO middleweight titles.

Read on a we explain how to watch a Golovkin vs Szeremeta live stream and catch all the action online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

GGG vs Szeremeta live stream Date: Friday, December 18 Location: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, Florida Time: main card from 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT Live stream: watch exclusively with DAZN Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN 100% risk-free

GGG now faces a mandatory IBF title defence against Szeremeta, and a win would see the Kazakhstani fighter register a record-breaking 21st middleweight title defence.

Tonight's fight was lined up after a second-round stoppage of Mexican Oscar Cortes on the Golovkin-Derevyanchenko undercard earned Szeremeta mandatory status.

The 31-year-old is a former European title holder and has slowly built up a reputation as one of the key players at this weight, with an impressive 21-0 record that includes 5 KO's.

Follow our guide below to catch this unmissable fight - here's how to watch Gennadiy Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta online and get a live stream.

Related: how to get a UFC live stream for every Fight Night and PPV

Can I watch a free Golovkin vs Szeremeta live stream?

No - but you can get it dirt cheap in some parts of the world.

Golovkin vs Szeremeta is set be available around the world exclusively via DAZN, and will be offered to customer's as part of their subscription.

British boxing fans are particularly lucky, as the fight is one of the network's first major events in the UK - so DAZN UK is currently available for just £1.99 a month!

It's also equally cheap to watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta in Australia or New Zealand, where DAZN is currently being offered for the introductory discount price of just $2.99 a month.

More boxing action: how to get a Canelo vs Smith live stream

Golovkin vs Szeremeta live stream: how to watch the fight online with DAZN

Streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone') has the rights to show the Golovkin vs Szeremeta fight in over 200 countries, including, the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Coverage of the main card starts at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT in the US and Canada, 1am GMT in the UK, and 12pm AEDT in Australia on the streaming service. The headline act is expected to start around 11pm ET / 8pm PT on Friday night in the US, 4am GMT in the UK on Saturday morning and 3pm AEDT in Australia on Saturday afternoon. A DAZN contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. DAZN Canada is priced similarly at $19.99 per month, however a 12-month subscription comes in at $150 for a year's access. The fight is being used as something of a lunch for DAZN in the UK, with service currently priced at an ultra-cheap £1.99 a month. It's a similar story for Antipodean sports fans, with the service currently available for a discount initial price of $2.99 a month in both Australia and New Zealand. Out of the country? Residents of the country who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their DAZN subscription just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN.

More sports: how to get an NFL live stream

How to watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta if you're away from your country

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream boxing anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

What is DAZN?

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada - one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is scoring an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive - in newer market like the UK, an introductory offer is still running that has it available for just £1.99 a month, while in more established markets like Canada it costs CAD$20 a month. It also offers a FREE trial in some areas and works with pretty much any modern device imaginable.

It's a great all-round offering, with the only real drawback being that it doesn't play overly nice with VPNs in all territories. You may only be able to watch it in your country of residence, even when paying for it - but that's not the universal case, as our latest testing reveals DAZN US is accessible using a VPN, for instance.

The Golovkin vs Szeremeta fight takes place on Friday, December 18 at the at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Florida.

The night's main card is set to get under way at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT in the US and 1am GMT, 12pm AEDT in the UK and Australia.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Golovkin vs Szeremeta ring walk times

Golovkin vs Szeremeta time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 10pm CT

Golovkin vs Szeremeta time (UK): 4am GMT (Saturday, December 19)

Golovkin vs Szeremeta (mainland Europe): 5am CET (Saturday, December 19)

Golovkin vs Szeremeta time (Australia): 3pm AEDT (Saturday, December 19)

Golovkin vs Szeremeta time (New Zealand): 5pm NZDT (Saturday, December 19)

Who is Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin?

Kazakh ring king Gennady Golovkin is commonly regarded as one of the greatest middleweight boxers of this or indeed any generation.

A silver medallist in the Athens Olympic Games, during his stellar, decade-long pro career, Golovkin has picked up the welterweight championship twice. He also reigned as the unified champion of the middleweight division from 2014 to 2018.

GGG remain undefeated up until his 40th professional bout where he lost to Canelo Alvarez back in September 2018.

He currently holds the IBF and IBO middleweight champion of the world.

Out of the 392 times the 39 year old has stepped into the ring — 350 amateur fights and 42 as a professional — he has never paid a visit to the canvas once, giving credence to the claim he has the best chin ever seen in the sport.

Having spent the majority of his eight-year career in his native Poland, Kamil Szeremeta came to world prominence on the undercard of GGG's last fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko in October, last year.

Needing just 3:45 to dispatch Oscar Cortes, it was a win that earned him mandatory status, while also drawing the attention of the world boxing community.

Now ranked as the world's seventh best active middleweight by The Ring, and eighth by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, the 31-year-old former European champion boasts a 21-0, 5 KO, record.

While, undoubtedly considered an underdog for this fight, Szeremeta is an experienced fighter whose dark horse credentials could provide a shock.

Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta: full card for today's fight

Alongside the GGG-staring main event, there's also a strong supporting card that's includes unbeaten Super-Middleweight star Ali Akhmedov face fellow unbeaten man Carlos Gongora for the IBO title.

The card also includes British Super-Middleweight contender John Ryder's return to the ring, after running Callum Smith close for the WBA and WBC Diamond titles last November.

Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta undercard

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta, (IBF middleweight title)

Ali Akhmedov vs. Carlos Gongora, (super middleweight)

Hyun Mi Choi vs. Calista Silgado, (WBA World Female Super Featherweight title)

John Ryder vs. Mike Guy, (super middleweight)

Jalan Walker vs. Rafael Reyes, (featherweight)

Reshat Mati vs. TBA, (welterweight)