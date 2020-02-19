Get up to 60% off the world's best antivirus with this Bitdefender deal

With seemingly more hacks, malware and viruses occurring than ever, online security remains of vital importance for your tech devices. That's why downloading and installing the best antivirus software is as important now as it always has been.

According to our security software testing, the world's best antivirus at the moment is Bitdefender. What's more, the provider has currently got a whopping 60% discount on its Total Security plan. The package not only allows you to protect up to five devices, it also gives you complete protection for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android.

But the good news doesn't stop there, if you're based in the UK you could be getting this for even cheaper. Rather than paying £28 for a year of coverage, with this Amazon deal you'd be paying just £17.99!

Still unsure? Keep scrolling to read this Bitdefender deal in full. Remember, with this discount you'd effectively be paying around $3/£3 a month for online security - which we think is pretty great.

See this antivirus deal from our #1 provider:

Check out our best antivirus guide to see Bitdefender's biggest competition

Why is Bitdefender the best antivirus?

It's due to a multitude of reasons why we rank and continue to rank Bitdefender so highly, all of equal importance to the customer. Not only does it cover all your antivirus needs and deflects all possible threats coming your way - it also is extremely user-friendly and straightforward. Below are our top five reasons for why we consider this antivirus software to be simple the best.

Protects all systems: If you’re worrying that it won’t be able to defend your device, Bitdefender’s Total Security 2020 covers Android, Mac and iOS systems. Security: In our rigorous tests, we found that Bitdefender was one of the most impressive services out there for pure blocking of malicious software. So it will give you peace of mind once installed. Anonymity: All of its antivirus software seeks to ensure you remain anonymous online, also offering file encryption, firewall and anti-spam perks. Affordable: Despite its lofty position in our best antivirus countdown, Bitdefender still has extremely competitive prices in comparison to other antivirus software. No compromise necessary: Bitdefender says that all of its antivirus software preserves your battery and the speed of your devices, so they keep running smoothly. We found that it doesn’t significantly interfere with your system’s speed or battery life, unlike other antivirus software.