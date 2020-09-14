Get up to 30% off Keeper Security’s password manager

Keeper Unlimited Plan | 3 Year Plan| 1 user | 30% off Keeper Security's Unlimited Plan is perfect for individual use as it only allows for one user per account. Wit this plan, you can securely store unlimited passwords, generate and autofill strong passwords, store identity and payment info, login with fingerprint or Face ID and use the service on an unlimited number of devices. Normally a this plan would cost you $104.97 but with this deal, you'll pay just $73.48 for three years of protection.

Keeper Family Plan | 3 Year Plan| 5 users| 30% off Need to secure the passwords and logins for more than one user? With a Keeper Family plan you can protect up to five people with all of Keeper Unlimited's features and you also get five private vaults to store your sensitive documents and files, photos and more. Normally this plan would cost you $224.97 but with Keeper's 30 percent discount, you'll pay just $157.48 for three years of protection for your whole family.

Remembering all of the different usernames and passwords needed to login into your online accounts can be quite difficult. To get around this, many people fall into the bad habit of reusing the same password for multiple sites and services. While this may be convenient, it puts you at risk because if one site is compromised, hackers now have your credentials for your other accounts as well.

Thankfully, a password manager can help you avoid the hassle of having to remember your passwords while also providing you with a unique and strong password for each site and service you visit online.

Keeper Security is currently running a promotion where you can get up to 30 percent off its Keeper Password Manager when you sign up for a three year plan. Not interested in such a long commitment? Don’t worry as its two year plan is 20 percent off and its one year plan is 10 percent off.

We've put together a list of the best business password management software

These are the best password generators on the market

Keep all of your devices protected online with the best antivirus software

Regardless of how long you decide to sign up for, Keeper has a plan that’s right for you or your family.

With Keeper Unlimited, you can securely store unlimited passwords for all of your online accounts as well as the apps on your mobile device. The service can also generate and autofill strong passwords as well as store identity and payment info. For added protection, Keeper allows you to login with either your fingerprint on Android devices or Face ID on iOS. However, the best thing about Keeper Security’s password manager is the fact you can use and access it on unlimited devices. This means you can save and store passwords on your smartphone and access them from your desktop, laptop, tablet and any other devices you have.

Keeper Family includes all of the features of Keeper Unlimited but up to five people can take advantage of the service. You also get five private vaults to store your sensitive documents, pictures and files. There is also an Emergency Access feature to give up to five emergency contacts access to your vault.