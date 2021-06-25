Get superfast speeds and an £80 incentive with this exclusive Plusnet broadband deal

Frequently one of the cheapest providers of broadband deals, Plusnet is always an excellent choice for your next internet upgrade. And right now the provider is looking more affordable than usual, thanks to an exclusive flash offer for TechRadar readers.

Sign up for Plusnet's Unlimited Fibre Extra plan and you'll only have to pay £24.99 a month while getting speeds averaging 66Mb. Those speeds will be plenty for most households, even those with 4 or more people living there, all streaming, gaming, working from home and generally using the internet all day.

However, while this is already one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals out there, it gets even better. Part of our exclusive deal is the inclusion of an £80 Plusnet Mastercard: this effectively brings your monthly bills down to just £20.54 a month instead - cheaper than any other fibre plan on the market.

If this super cheap offer has you interested, you will have to act quite quickly. The deal ends at 11.59pm on June 29.

Plusnet broadband deals: see these offers in full

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra Broadband: 18 months | 66Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £24.99 per month | FREE activation | £80 reward card

This is easily one of the best broadband deals on the market. For just £24.99 a month, you're getting speeds averaging 66Mb. As we said above, those speeds are fast enough for most households, allowing 4+ people to connect at once while streaming, gaming, working from home and generally using the internet all day. On top of this, there's an £80 Mastercard that effectively brings your bills down to just £20.54 per month instead.

View Deal

4G home broadband: see the portable internet plans available

Where can I use my Plusnet Mastercard?

This is a Mastercard and can be used to pay for a variety of things. However, there are a few limitations to note. You are able to use it to spend money online and in the majority of shops that show the Mastercard symbol, but you can't use it for:

Cash withdrawal from a cash machine

Cashback when you've paid at a till

Subscriptions or automated periodic payments

Gambling

Foreign exchange bureaus

Toll roads, car parks, train ticket terminals

The card is valid for 12 months from being issued, and it should arrive within 30 days of you purchasing your broadband plan.