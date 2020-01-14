Get Motorola Moto G7 Power and Play deals from £109 thanks to Amazon and Argos

On a strict budget with your next mobile phone deal? Skip the world's best smartphones and you can drop your prices waaay down. The latest example? Two Motorola SIM-free phones from just £109.95.

Both the Motorola Moto G7 Power and the G7 Play have received some substantial price cuts recently, bringing the G7 Play all the way down to just £109.95 and the Power a slightly higher £129.95.

These are some of the lowest prices we've seen from well-known retailers on both of these handsets and realistically, we can't see them getting any lower any time soon. We've listed both of these deals in full below or if you're still not sure, check out our reviews on both handsets for more information:



Motorola Moto G7 Power deal:

Motorola Moto G7 Power: £179 £129.95 at Amazon

For the price of just £129.95 you are unlikely to find a phone quite like this. Whether its the 5000mAh battery, the impressive internal specs or the gorgeous design, the Moto G7 Power screams flagship while fronting a sub-£130 price tag. It even performs well in the camera department and a surprisingly high-definition screen.

Motorola Moto G7 Play deal:

Motorola Moto G7 Play: £109.95 at Argos

The above option still just a little bit more than you're willing to spend? This Moto G7 Play deal brings it all the way down to just £109.95 making it one of the cheapest prices around for a phone of this calibre. While not quite as powerful as the above option, it still provides an excellent battery life, some strong front facing speakers and a 5.7-inch LCD screen.

Need SIM only deals with your Moto G7 Power or Play?

So you've scored a bargain on your new phone, next step - get a SIM only deal. Of course, if you already have one lined up, you're all good to go, otherwise there are plenty of bargains currently available.

If you want to keep it cheap, iD Mobile has the cheapest SIM around. Or blending data and affordability, Smarty Mobile can get you 50GB for £15 a month. And finally, if you're happy to splash out, Three and its unlimited data for £18 a month is a great place to be.