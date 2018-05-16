Get FIFA 18 free in this Nintendo Switch bundle

With the FIFA World Cup edging ever closer and the regular season drawing to a close, this Nintendo Switch bundle should keep your footy needs fulfilled.

Tesco is essentially throwing in a copy of FIFA 18 for free with this Nintendo Switch deal at just £279. Better still, you can get this discounted bundle with either the grey version of the Switch or the Neon edition with red and blue controllers. The latter of which is increasingly hard to get a hold of in some stores as it's been way more popular than the grey edition.

Oh, you need more reasons to buy? Well FIFA 18 is actually going to get a lot more interesting on May 29 as EA is providing a World Cup DLC expansion to the game for FREE. Yes, properly free. That's all the official teams, kits and stadia for nothing. Considering EA used to release past Euros and World Cup tournaments as standalone games or paid DLC, this is a fantastic turn of events. Plus, it ensures you'll actually get to see your team lift the trophy.

So head on over to Tesco to get the best Nintendo Switch bundle in the UK this week. The offer is set to expire May 22 or until stock lasts.

