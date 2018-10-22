Get a £40 Currys voucher with iPhone XR pre-order deals from Carphone Warehouse

The iPhone XR deals battleground was always going to be fiercely fought, and that's why we've put our heads together with Carphone Warehouse to try and offer TechRadar readers something a little bit extra special when it comes to buying the new Apple smartphone.

Pre-order your iPhone XR contract from Carphone (or buy online by the end of October), and you'll get a £40 Currys/PC World voucher as a free gift. It's enough to make the retailer among the best value places to get your iPhone XR deal during the first week of sales.

Click here to take advantage of this EXCLUSIVE offer on iPhone XR contracts

The offer applies to the XR's smarter siblings, too - the iPhone XS and XS Max. So if it's one of those two that you're buying, then clicking the link above will make you eligible for the voucher on those phones as well.

And if it's the SIM-free iPhone XR handset you're after instead, then you can head here to get a £10 Currys voucher. It doesn't sound like much, but bear in mind that no legitimate retailer is going to be able to undercut XR's RRP in the first few weeks of sale. So if you're going to splash the £749 it takes to get the XR, you may as well get that tenner sweetener.

But REMEMBER - you have to click on the above links and fill in your email address to be eligible to claim the voucher. If you just head over to the Carphone Warehouse website without doing so, there'll be no voucher for you.

Today's best iPhone XR deals from Carphone Warehouse

iPhone XR on O2 | £99.99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £49pm + £40 Currys voucher

This is only £25 more expensive than our very favourite iPhone XR pre-order deal out there. So the £40 voucher actually makes it effectively cheaper. Sooooo much data, and a great balance between upfront spend and monthly bills.

View Deal

iPhone XR on EE | £9.99 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £63pm + £40 Currys voucher

Not only do you get a £40 windfall with this deal, you barely have to pay anything upfront either. A mere tenner. This get's you onto the UK's fastest 4G network, with 3 months of BT Sport and 6 or Apple Music to boot.

View Deal

iPhone XR on iD | £249.99 upfront | 1GB data | 500 minutes | Unlimited texts | £27.99pm + £40 Currys voucher

If you've got a wedge to spend upfront and are mostly interested in getting the cheapest bills possible on your iPhone XR, then Carphone Warehouse's own in-house network is offering up sub-£30 monthlies.

View Deal

How to claim your Currys/PC World gift card:

Step one Click on this link to the Giftcloud website – you won't be eligible if you head straight to the Carphone Warehouse website. Then sign up for the promotion by entering your email and pressing 'Get Reward'. Giftcloud will send you an email on Carphone Warehouse's behalf to confirm it has received your registration. You can also find the full terms and conditions of the offer on that page.

Step two Click 'Buy now' to go through to the Carphone Warehouse website. It's at this point you get to pick out your ideal tariff and complete the purchase. Contracts start from as little as £27.99 per month, with the maximum data you can get set at a whopping 100GB.

Step three Step 3 involves exercising some patience, unfortunately. It will take up to 60 days after the original purchase date for your purchase to be verified as eligible for a voucher, and you'll be sent instructions on how to finally claim your Currys voucher.