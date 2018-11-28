Get a £40 Currys voucher on Samsung S9 and Note 9 deals from Carphone Warehouse

Black Friday might have come and gone but it left behind a few deals that are still here to hold us over until the festive Christmas deals kick in. One of our favourites is this Carphone Warehouse gift card deal on Samsung phone deals - and it's only available to TechRadar visitors.

Click here to take advantage of this EXCLUSIVE gift card offer

This mighty deal gets you a £40 Currys/PC World voucher when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus or Note 9 deal on a monthly contract from Carphone Warehouse - that's a lot of options to choose from, all of Samsung's greatest 2018 devices out right now are up for grabs here. But this deal does end on Tuesday December 4, so you do need to act fast to claim.

Carphone has Samsung deals from the likes of EE, O2 and Vodafone with plenty of options on monthly costs, data and upfront fees. Perfect to use in combination with those 'Black Tag' Samsung phone deals that seem to be hanging around still on the Carphone Warehouse website.

Find your perfect plan with one of our Samsung deals guides: including the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus or Note 9

How to claim your Currys/PC World gift card:

Step 1 Click on this link to the Giftcloud website – you won't be eligible if you head straight to the Carphone Warehouse website. Then sign up for the promotion by entering your email and pressing 'Get Reward'. Giftcloud will send you an email on Carphone Warehouse's behalf to confirm it has received your registration. You can also find the full terms and conditions of the offer on that page.

Step 2 Click 'Buy now' to go through to the Carphone Warehouse website. It's at this point you get to pick out your ideal tariff on the S9, S9+ or Note 9 and complete the purchase.

Step 3 Step 3 involves exercising some patience, unfortunately. It will take up to 60 days after the original purchase date for your purchase to be verified as eligible for a voucher, and you'll be sent instructions on how to finally claim your Currys voucher.