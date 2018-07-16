Trending
Get a Google Home smart speaker for just £94 at Currys PC World

Your perfect housemate, now at a perfect price

Google Home Amazon Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, but other retailers are getting in on the act with some fantastic deals – including this special offer on a Google Home smart speaker from Currys PC World. The speaker is down from £129 to £94 right now – a generous saving of £35.

There are also some special deals on Google Home Mini today. The Chalk coloured version is available for just £27.20 on Ebay with the voucher code PLAY20. To claim your discount, just enter the code in the 'Add vouchers' box at the checkout.

If you're not a fan of Chalk, you can pick up a Google Home Mini in Charcoal or Coral for £30 from Currys PC World. It's the first time we've seen the Coral speaker priced this low.

Google Home is an amazingly versatile smart speaker, and is compatible with a huge array of other smart home tech. Philips Hue lights, TP-Link smart plugs, Nest thermostats and cameras, and iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners are just a few of the devices you can control with your voice.

The AI-powered speaker also streams music, provides weather, traffic and travel updates from Google, gives you up to date flight information, and much more besides. It's the perfect housemate.

