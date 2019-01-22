Get a free PlayStation Classic with these already affordable iPhone XR deals

Love retro gaming? Love high-end flagship phones? Well Mobiles.co.uk has a deal that will work perfectly for you, offering not just the iPhone XR but also a free PlayStation Classic to go with it.

You would assume there's a catch here but there really isn't one. In fact, the XR deals you can get this freebie with are some of the best around even before you add in the free console. Our standout choice is the iPhone XR with 15GB of data for £34 a month. You do have to pay £165 upfront but you can drop it down by a tenner using our exclusive 10OFF and, in the grand scheme of iPhone deals, that is pretty cheap.

We've listed the best XR deals featuring that PlayStation Classic freebie below so you can see what the top options are. If you're not so interested in the freebie but want the XR at its cheapest price then maybe these iPhone XR cashback deals would be more what you're looking for - you can save £90 from the overall price.

Mobiles.co.uk is offering this deal with a range of devices and we've listed the key other offers at the bottom of the page but the XR deals are definitely the standout option offering the best prices to get both the phone and console.

Our fave iPhone XR freebie deals in full

iPhone XR | O2 | £140 upfront (after 10OFF) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37pm | FREE PlayStation Classic

This contract does cost slightly more but what you're getting is an extra 15GB of data to go with it. While the monthly costs do go up here you are still sitting in the regions of affordable iPhone XR contracts. Total cost over 24 months is £1028View Deal

Our pick of the other best free PS Classic offers

Although the iPhone XR holds the most attractive offer with the free PlayStation Classic, Mobiles.co.uk has released this free console offer on a whole host of devices. The key deals are:



-Google Pixel 3 | Free upfront | £40pm | 30GB data

-Samsung Galaxy J6 | Free upfront | £32pm | 10GB data

-Sony Xperia XA2 | Free upfront | £32pm | 10GB data

-iPhone 6S (refurbished) | Free upfront | £32pm | 10GB data