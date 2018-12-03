Get a free PlayStation 4 with these Sony Xperia phone deals from only £19 a month

We've only just left behind the Black Friday sales and yet it already seems that we're launching straight into another great time for mobile phone deals - the festive period.

And to kick off its Christmas sales, Sky Mobile has dropped deals on a number of different devices. The one that has really caught our eye is its collection of free PlayStations. Yes that's right - a FREE PS4 with selected Sony Xperia phones.

Most nitably, you can get the Sony Xperia XZ3 - a flagship device with a stunning screen - for as cheap as £34 a month. You can pay more to up the data limit, with options ranging from 1GB to 15GB. Oh, and did we mention you're getting a free PlayStation too?

All of the deals operate on a Swap24 contract which does mean you will be locked into the contract for 30 months, but you can upgrade to a new device after 24 months.

If these Xperia deals don't take your fancy then don't worry, Sky has released a number of seasonal deals - maybe one of Sky's other freebie collections might tempt you. You can see them all at the bottom of this page, or scroll down to see all of the Xperia deals in full.

Sky Mobile's free PlayStation 4 offers in full:

Sony Xperia XZ3 from £34 a month

The powerhouse of the Xperia family, the XZ3 comes with a incredibly good screen, perfect for 4K viewing and gaming. It's only been on the shelves for two months.

Sony Xperia XA2 from £19 a month

A much cheaper price than the XZ3 but still with a lot of the performance. For the price you're getting a strong mid-range phone with a mostly solid camera.

Sony Xperia XZ2 from £29 a month

This really is an underdog phone. A full day of battery life, great sound quality and a camera packed with features makes this a great mid-range phone that was only released earlier this year.

Sony Xperia XZ1 from £22 a month

A phone that hits all the targets for camera, battery, display and power. It isn't world leading in any kind of way but at £22 a month, who needs world leading features?

Sky's other great festive deals:

Samsung Galaxy S9

Sky Mobile has the Samsung Galaxy S9 up for grabs with a free Galaxy Tab A. You can get it for prices starting at £26 a month and increasing based on how much data you want.

Google Pixel 3

Those wanting to give their living room and home a smart boost this Christmas can chose a Google Pixel 3 and get a free Google Home Hub. The Pixel 3 (and its cracking cameras) is available from £29 a month.

Huawei P20

Sky is also offering the Huawei P20 with a free Huawei Media Pad T3 7”. Prices for the P20 start from a mere £17 a month and increase based on how much data you want.