Get a free PlayStation 4 in awesome Virgin Media broadband and TV flash sale

When Virgin says flash sale, it really puts a lot of emphasis on the flash part, often giving you as little as a day or two to grab some impressive broadband deals. This time is no exception, as Virgin is dangling the very tempting offer of a free PS4 and FIFA 19 or £150 off the price of your internet bills on a big broadband and TV deal - and you only have until March 20 to get it.



That's a bit of a daunting time frame but this feels like one of those worthwhile snap decisions to us. And the great thing here is that Virgin gives you some choice with this deal.

You can choose between the Full House Movies Bundle and the Full House Sports bundle - options for both the sports fanatics and the movie lovers of the world. That means superfast average speeds of 213Mb, over 240 TV channels, a host of TV box sets and, depending on which package you go for, either Sky Cinema or Sky Sports.

You can see all of the details of this flash sale below. Or if you were hoping for something a little cheaper or the time limit to buy is putting you off, check out our best broadband and TV deals page for the next best options.

All of today's best fibre broadband deals in the UK

Virgin's broadband and TV deal in full:

Other options on the Full House Bundle

If you're not really too interested in the PlayStation 4 and would rather just stick to bill credit you do have two options. Virgin has another sale on the Full House Bundle alongside this with cheaper bills of £20 a month less.

Not only does that work out as a better overall saving over the bill credit but you also have more time to get it, with Virgin's other sale ending on March 24. But, going with this cheaper package will cut your speeds in half and lose you Sky Cinema or Sky Sports, so if you're a movie/sports fan or need fast speeds, the saving might not be worth your while.

What do I get with the Full House Bundle?

With this special version of Virgin's Full House Bundle you're getting not just the super fast fibre speeds Virgin is famous for, but also a huge array of channels. in fact, you're getting over 230 including all of the BT Sport channels in HD, Disney and National Geographic Wild in HD.

On top of live TV, Virgin also includes exclusive box sets such as Walking Dead and Sky Cinema for all of your binge-watching needs. The incredibly fast average internet speeds of 213Mb, unlimited downloads and inclusive weekend calls is a great way to finish off this package.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

We are now at the point where around 60% of the UK households are able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to find out if you're one of the those lucky people. Head to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page (or the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page), enter your postcode where indicated at the top of the page and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best fibre broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.