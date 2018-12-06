Get a free Galaxy Tab A with this Samsung Galaxy S9 deal from £26 a month

Free stuff is great, right? We definitely think so and it seems that phone contracts with free gifts are becoming a regular occurrence and this one with the Samsung Galaxy S9 is a real winner.

So what's the deal, we hear you ask. Well, Sky Mobile is offering the Galaxy S9 with a FREE Galaxy Tab A (worth £69) all from a starting price of £26 a month. You can add more data to your plan but as you would expect this does bump up the monthly price.

An important thing to note is that this deal does operate on a Swap24 contract which does mean you will be locked into the contract for 30 months, but you do get the option to upgrade to a new device after 24 months giving you some flexibility.

Scroll down to see this Samsung deal in full or if this isn't quite what you were looking for maybe one of Sky's other festive freebie deals might be for you? You can see the best of these deals at the bottom of the page including free PS4s and Google Home Hubs.

Sky Mobile's Galaxy S9 and Tab A offer in full:

Samsung Galaxy S9 with a Galaxy Tab A from £26 a month

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is one of our favourite phones out right now and we are always quick to recommend it, but why not also get a free Galaxy Tab A with it (worth £69).

Sky's other great festive deals:

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL + FREE Google Home

Sky Mobile has the Google Pixel 3 with a free Google Home Hub up for grabs. You can get it for prices starting at £29 a month and increasing based on how much data you want.

Sony Xperia + FREE PS4

This one is for those gamers out there. Sky is offering a PS4 with Assassin's Creed Odyssey with select Xperia devices - that's a lot for your money. Prices start from £19 a month depending on which Xperia device you choose.

Huawei P20 + FREE Huawei tablet

Sky is also offering the Huawei P20 with a free Huawei Media Pad T3 7”. Prices for the P20 start from a mere £17 a month and increase based on how much data you want.