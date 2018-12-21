Get a cheap Google Pixel 3 with these new cashback deals from Mobiles.co.uk and e2save

The Google Pixel 3 was undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2018 with its incredible camera and high-definition OLED screen - the one downside, the price. Well Mobiles.co.uk and e2save have both helped out with that by offering massive cashback by redemption offers on a number of Google Pixel 3 deals.

These deals offer up to £168 in cashback which means you can get a Google Pixel 3 for an effective monthly cost of as low as £26 and they all come with big data plans, that's a seriously good deal on a device that is still so new. And the even better news? If you order by 4pm on December 22 it will arrive in time for Christmas.

What's the catch? Well, with cashback by redemption you do have to be slightly persistent. This involves sending in copies of your monthly bills a few times throughout your contract. But if you're happy to do that then you can save some major amounts of money on your contract - both e2save and Mobiles.co.uk have guides on how to do this.

You can see all of these cashback by redemption deals below or if you would rather go for a Google Pixel 3 on a non-cashback basis then check out our Google Pixel 3 deals page for all of your other options. Or if you like the idea of the Pixel, but don't want to commit to a two year contract, John Lewis just dropped the price of the SIM-free handset to £589 - pretty much the cheapest we've seen it.

Mobiles.co.uk cashback Google Pixel 3 deals

Google Pixel 3 with 15GB data | O2 | FREE upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34 £27pm (after cashback) |£168 cashback by redemption

15GB of data, no upfront costs and an effective monthly cost of just £27 a month after cashback, what's not to love about this deal? If you're happy to go through the cashback application you will be getting the Pixel 3 for one of the cheapest prices out there, especially for this much data. Total cost over 24 months is £648 (after cashback)View Deal

Google Pixel 3 with 30GB data | O2 | FREE upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36 £31pm (after cashback) | £120 cashback by redemption

The 15GB of data contract not quite enough for you? Well this one will get you double that, 30GB of data is a huge amount, that's enough to upload roughly 45,000 Facebook photos...might take you a while to do though. This offer only works out at about £100 more over the two years than the above deal so it's a really good deal. Total two year cost is £744 after cashbackView Deal

e2save cashback Google Pixel 3 deals

Google Pixel 3 with 20GB data | EE | FREE upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31 £27pm (after cashback) | £96 cashback by redemption

It's not just Mobiles offering up these great deals, e2save has this 20GB of data Google Pixel 3 for the effective price of £27 per month after cashback and you still don't have to pay anything upfront. That's a cheap contract for one of the best camera phones on the market to date. Total two year cost is £648 after cashbackView Deal

Google Pixel 3 with 30GB data | EE | FREE upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33 £26pm (after cashback) | £168 cashback by redemption

The final Pixel 3 cashback deal is also the cheapest one and yet also has one of the biggest data limits. This is down to it having the largest amount of cashback so for those really determined for a bargain here it is. After cashback this works out at £624 over the two years, that's £24 cheaper than any of the other contracts listed above. Total two year cost is £624 after cashbackView Deal

