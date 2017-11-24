Get a Black Friday bargain on the best laptop in the world: Dell’s XPS 13 is now 15% off

Dell has gone big for Black Friday this year, reducing the excellent XPS 13 laptop by a whopping 15%.

The XPS 13 has the distinction of being the top-ranked notebook on our list of best laptops.

In our opinion, this is the best portable in the world, and so it’s pretty amazing – to say the least – to see a 15% reduction in its price, which means the XPS 13 is now less than a grand. The deal is live right now - use the code SAVE15 at the checkout.

Dell is saying that there are limited quantities, so make sure you act fast before this amazing deal sells out!

Sleek and powerful

So what’s so good about the XPS 13? How about the fact that it packs a 13.3-inch screen into an 11-inch laptop chassis – not to mention that the display in question is a superb ‘Infinity Edge’ affair.

It’s also very powerful with Kaby Lake or 8th-gen Intel processors, and the XPS 13 is a beautifully crafted notebook. Indeed, our reviewer described it as “bloody gorgeous”.

Couple that with a raft of other benefits including sterling battery life and an impressive selection of ports, and you can see that Dell’s XPS 13 is an all-rounder with a hell of a lot of strengths.

