Get a 512GB of memory Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deal for an unbeatable price

Calling all Spotify playlist enthusiasts, Netflix binge-watching devotees and selfie loving fanatics - drop what you're doing because we've got the perfect mobile phone deal for you.

A Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deal from Mobile Phones Direct, this contract scores big in all departments, so much so that we would say its the best Note 9 contract available right now.

The big selling point here is the storage. At 512GB, you will be majorly pushed to use up all of your space. Store your films, music, photos (your entire life really) with ease. On top of that storage boost, you even get 30GB of data, getting you the best of both worlds when it comes to consuming content.

With all of these features you would expect this contract to be on the more costly side, but at £36 a month and nothing upfront, this is one of the cheaper Note 9 deals around right now.

So if this contract has won you over (and we can't really see how it couldn't) then you can see all of the details down below. Not convinced? Check out what other Samsung phone deals are available right now.

See what Apple has to offer with our iPhone deals guide

This incredible Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deal in full