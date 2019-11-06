Get 70% off with NordVPN's super cheap Black Friday VPN deal

We still have three weeks left until Black Friday but the VPN deals, sales and offers are already rolling in.

NordVPN has just dropped its Black Friday VPN deal and we have to say it's pretty great - you get up to 70% discount on its 36 months plan, meaning you'd be getting the next three years of all your VPN needs sorted for $3.49 (£2.82) a month.

This is a remarkable discount for a VPN provider, but what makes this deal extra special is that it's from NordVPN - which is a VPN provider known for it's high quality, ease-of-use and fast connection speeds. With NordVPN, you can unblock Netflix and iPlayer, have six connections on one account and can connect to more than 5,500 servers.

Click here to get a fantastic 70% discount on NordVPN

Of course for a deal this good there has to be a slight catch, and for this it's that you'll have to pay the total cost of the three years upfront. But at least then it's out of the way and you won't have to worry about sorting out new VPN access until late 2022! In fact, Nord is throwing in an extra free month on top, so that will take you through to December of that year.

It's important to note that in October NordVPN revealed that it suffered a hack which breached its cybersecurity credentials. Scroll down the page if you want to know more about this.

Prefer a different VPN provider but still want that sweet deal? IPVanish's new sale saves you 73% on cybersecurity and you only have to commit to one year.

Not sure if Nord is the VPN for you? Check out our best VPN guide

Read more about this major VPN deal:

NordVPN | 37 months | $430.20 $125.64 | 70% off

NordVPN is ideal for anyone who wants a very fast and easy VPN to use. It's range of features include P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and even Bitcoin support. The P2P support means you'll be able to download from a close by location - ensuring that you get the very best download speeds. And we successfully unlocked foreign Netflix in our tests, too.

View Deal

Is NordVPN any good?

Absolutely! NordVPN's ability to unblock Netflix and BBC iPlayer not only make it ideal for streamers but it also lets you keep your privacy with its zero-logging policy. Not to mention, in a world of expensive VPN providers, NordVPN is fairly cheap - especially now with its Black Friday deal.

It also boasts a very speedy customer support so all you queries can be instantly resolved, an effective kill switch (ideal for anyone concerned with security) and up to six simultaneous connections which is perfect for anyone trying to save (you only have to set up one account).

Still want to know more? Our in-depth NordVPN review goes into every nook and cranny.

What is the NordVPN breach?

As of October 2019, NordVPN announced that the provider had suffered a hack which breached it's cybersecurity. This hack dates back to 2018, and due to this we are currently reviewing NordVPN's position in our rankings and buyer's guides. As the consequences and fallout of this has yet to be assessed and understood, we will only make further changes if deemed necessary for the benefit of our audience.

If you want further information on this hack, make sure you check out our NordVPN data breach news story. And if cybersecurity is your main reason for getting a VPN, why not read our most secure VPN provider guide.