Get 50% off this award winning password manager

Account compromise has become a major threat, so keeping your sensitive information away from prying eyes is of the utmost importance.

The best password managers on the market, such as Keeper Security, can help you create secure passwords and store them all in one place.

With hundreds of account logins we need to keep track of, there is always a risk of losing important credentials. But leaning on a password manager allows you to access your accounts with ease, from any device, without having to commit details to memory.

More than secure password storage, Keeper Security also offers features such as password autofill on any site and two-factor authentication, which ensures accounts cannot be compromised with stolen passwords alone. Additional features include storing identities and payment info, access on unlimited devices and more.

The Keeper Unlimited individual use plan, which normally goes for $34.99/mo, lets you store unlimited passwords, use fingerprint and face ID authentication, and sync your data on unlimited devices - now for half the usual price.

Keeper has also slashed the price of its Family plan in half, now available for only $37.49/mo. This plan is perfect if you need more than one user account and includes 10GB of secure cloud storage, private file vaults and everything else included in the individual use plan.

Why is this password manager deal not to be missed?

A great password manager at a very low price for a limited time only, Keeper Security offers protection from cyberthreats and password-related data breaches, both for individuals and families.

This security specialist’s half-price deal will give you peace of mind when you need it most, without costing the earth.