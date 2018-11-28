Get 30% off Lightworks Pro – for a limited time

Black Friday is over, but you can still save 30% off the price of one of our favorite premium video editors, Lightworks Pro.

Lightworks has been used to create films including The King's Speech and Road to Perdition, and EditShare won a 2017 Emmy for Technology and Engineering for its work in pioneering post-processing.

Enter the code BLACK_FRIDAY_2018_OUTRIGHT at the checkout to get 30% off a lifetime license, cutting the price from £249.99/$437.99 (about AU$600) to £174.99/$306.59 (about AU$420). You'll need to create an account and sign in to enter the code.

Lightworks Pro lifetime license - 30% off

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but you can still save on this premium video editing software. Enter the code BLACK_FRIDAY_2018_OUTRIGHT at the checkout after logging in to claim your discount.

View Deal

The package includes a lifetime license for Lightworks Pro, plus Boris FX and Boris Graffiti plugin packages, which give you a huge set of special visual effects and text effects to bring your creations to life.

The offer ends November 28 at 23:59pm BST, so don't hang around.