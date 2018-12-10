Get 100GB of data with this impressive Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro seems to be in the seasonal limelight right now. We've been seeing adverts left, right and centre for this device and it has shot up to one of the most popular devices around.

In case all the hype has left you wanting your own, we've unearthed the best deals on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro so you don't have to look yourself. As part of its festive sales, Mobile Phones Direct is offering an 100GB of data contract on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro - and nothing we've seen comes close to bettering it.

You would expect to have to pay a lot here but you really don't, particularly at the start. You can get this contract for £45 a month and absolutely no upfront costs (even delivery is free!). That makes this one of the best value Mate 20 Pro deals we've ever seen, while also having one of the highest data caps - best of both worlds.

You can see the deal in full below or if it isn't quite the offer you were looking for check out our best Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals page to find the one for you.

This 100GB of data Mate 20 pro deal in full:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro | O2 | FREE upfront | 50GB 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

Here we have it, the best deal on the Mate 20 Pro right now. Not only do you pay nothing upfront and very little monthly but you also get an absolutely massive 100GB of data. That should be more than plenty for most people and will allow for hours of streaming and general internet use.

What's so good about the Mate 20 Pro?

Huawei's most recent flagship is an absolute powerhouse. Top of the line specs, three powerful cameras and world first features like reverse charging all make this device stand out. Trust us when you say you won't be running out of things to do with this smartphone.

The one downside...the price. And although this deal drops the cost a bit it still is quite pricey. If this is the one thing putting you off, you could always consider a Huawei P20 Pro deal instead. A similar device but with cheaper tariffs available.

