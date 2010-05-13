WIN! Pair of FA Cup Final tickets with FirstPlay Episode 006

FirstPlay - could be your ticket to Wembley

Sony's on-console magazine show FirstPlay is giving away a pair of tickets for Chelsea v Portsmouth at Wembley this weekend.

To enter, simply download Episode 006 from the PSN and answer the following question:

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days is set in Shanghai. In the FirstPlay screenshot gallery, we say this is a better location than which British town?

Send your answer as a message through FirstPlay by 8am Friday 14 May and the folks at FirstPlay will pick a winner at random. Winners will be contacted for their postal address so tickets can be couriered on the same day.

For more information on this, head over to GamesRadar.

And to learn a bit more about FirstPlay, which is a stablemate of TechRadar, head over to www.firstplay.co.uk.

Good Luck!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.