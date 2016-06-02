Watch Dogs 2 (finally) confirmed, full reveal coming at E3 2016

After being all-but-official thanks to Instagram leaks, quarterly reports, and promotional Ray-Bans, Ubisoft has announced that Watch_Dogs 2 is happening and will appear at E3 2016 later this month.

Ubisoft's E3 press conference - and presumably our first look at the sequel to 2014's cybercrime thriller - will stream live over YouTube, Twitch, and Ubisoft's website Monday, June 13, starting at 1pm PST/4pm EST.

The presser will be hosted by actress, comedian, and Watch_Dogs cameo star Aisha Tyler, marking her fifth year as Ubisoft's E3 emcee.

In addition to Watch_Dog 2, Ubisoft also announced that For Honor, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, and South Park: The Fractured But Whole (heh) will be present at this year's conference.

In true E3 fashion, Ubisoft also has some surprises it has yet to reveal, to include a potential new AAA-level franchise. With luck, the company won't have any announcements spoiled ahead of time like it did with Watch_Dogs 2.