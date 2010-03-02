The ApocalyPS3 is over, Sony issues apology

Sony has announced that the difficulties with fat PlayStation 3s over the last few days – the "8001050F" error which was quickly termed the 'ApocalyPS3' online - has now come to an end.

In a terse apology to PS3 gamers Sony explained how the problem originated and assured them that it would not happen again.

Internal clock issues

"We are aware that the internal clock functionality in the PS3 units other than the slim model, recognised the year 2010 as a leap year. Having the internal clock date change from February 29 to March 1 (both GMT), we have verified that the symptoms are now resolved and that users are able to use their PS3 normally," the publisher wrote on the official US blog.

"If the time displayed on the XMB is still incorrect, users are able to adjust time settings manually or via the internet. If we have new information, we will update you through the PlayStation.Blog or PlayStation.com.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Slim PS3 owners were not affected.

Via Eurogamer