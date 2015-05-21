Rockstar is suing BBC over upcoming Grand Theft Auto drama

The BBC's feature-length drama about the creation of Grand Theft Auto might be in trouble: a statement released by Rockstar has confirmed that its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is filing a lawsuit against the BBC.

For some time now, TechRadar has understood from sources that Rockstar has been unhappy about the drama being created, so we're not hugely surprised to hear that action is actively being taken.

"While holders of the trademarks referenced in the film title and its promotion, Rockstar Games has had no involvement with this project," reads the statement. "Our goal is to ensure that our trademarks are not misused in the BBC's pursuit of an unofficial depiction of purported events related to Rockstar Games. We have attempted multiple times to resolve this matter with the BBC without any meaningful resolution. It is our obligation to protect our intellectual property and unfortunately in this case litigation was necessary."

The TV drama, starring Daniel Radcliffe as Rockstar President Sam Houser, is set to be aired later in the year. However, this might force the BBC to put the brakes on.

Via IGN