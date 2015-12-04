Rocket League to hit Xbox One in February, along with some neat exclusives

Show me one person who doesn't love Rocket League and I'll show you a liar. Even I, having not the faintest interest in footy sport - aside from knowing that three goals equals a try, and three tries equals a jenga (that much is obvious) - have sunk hours and hours on the vehicle soccer game.

Actually, if there's one subset of society that doesn't love Rocket League yet it's Xbox One owners - because they can't play it. That will all change in February when the game finally hits Microsoft's console, as revealed by a trailer at The Game Awards.

Not only that, but Xbox One players will get some neat exclusives, including a Gears of War Armadillo car and the 'Hogsticker', which is inspired by Halo's Warthog.

It won't offer cross-play functionality, so players won't be able to play with PC or PS4 owners, but it will come with the Supersonic Fury, Revenge of the Battle-Cars, and Chaos Run DLC included.