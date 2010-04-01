PrimeSense outed as sensor maker for Natal

PrimeSense has been named as one of the key technology partners for Project Natal – Microsoft's soon-to-be released motion detection kit.

PrimeSense certainly has something of a pedigree for motion-based tech. Last year it was announced as the best new technology at CableLabs' Innovation Showcase in the US.

At the time, TechRadar mentioned that the gadget "sounds like another Project Natal". Turns out it was part of Natal.

"PrimeSense's technology enables a paradigm shift in the way people interact with consumer electronic devices. The engagement with Xbox 360 establishes PrimeSense's position as a leading supplier of 3D-sensing technology," explained Inon Beracha, Chief Executive Officer, PrimeSense. "We are especially honoured to have a partner like Microsoft who share our vision for bringing innovative and engaging natural experiences to consumers."

Controller-free entertainment

Ian Spillinger, Vice President of Xbox 360 hardware also noted: "PrimeSense has delivered an important component to the technology, helping us deliver revolutionary controller-free entertainment experiences in the living room."

Project Natal – which now officially boasts a sensor based on PrimeSense – has a UK release date of Christmas.