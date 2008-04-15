Pandora's Ultra Mobile PC is gamers' delight

The new Pandora Linux-based Ultra Mobile PC is set to go on sale within the next couple of months.

The unit is slightly larger than a Nintendo DS and features a touchscreen, two analogue sticks, a D-pad and a Qwerty keyboard.

That’s not all. It also packs in a GameCube-speed ARM processor, Wi-Fi and TV output and is set to cost £199 when it goes on sale.

The Pandora will support emulation of the SNES, Game Boy Advance, Sega Master System, PlayStation, SNK NeoGeo and NeoGeo Pocket, Atari Lynx, and (to be confirmed) the Amiga, Atari ST and DS.

Wow!

We initially suspected that this could well be some kind of elaborate hoax, mainly because it all sounds way too good to be true. But Nick Veitch over on Linux Format magazine assured us otherwise.

"No, that isn't a hoax, it is a development system - whether it actually sees the light of day as a production unit is another question," Veitch told TechRadar.

"I think some of the people working on it worked on the original GP2," he added.

"Linux is a solid choice for a low cost portable gaming machine, and it is a great source of mystery why there is no mass market device of this type."