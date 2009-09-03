OnLive 'cloud gaming' goes into public beta

If you look closely you can see some gaming

The hotly anticipated 'cloud' gaming service OnLive is going into beta trialling – with sign-ups for the service still open.

An announcement by founder and CEO Steve Perlman announced that the internal beta had gone well and that the general public would not be roped in to test the service.

"I'm very excited to say that we are now opening the OnLive Beta to outside gamers who signed up on our website," announced Perlman on his blog.

Key challenges

"One of the key challenges that OnLive technology addresses is providing a high-quality, fast-response gaming experience over a wide range of situations: different speeds/locations/types of broadband services, a variety of different PC and Mac configurations, several kinds of input and display devices, and so on. So, a major focus of OnLive Beta is to test as many of these different situations as we can," he adds

"Beta is an AWESOME milestone for OnLive, capping many years of work. We're really looking forward to hearing what you think."

There are, of course, many reservations about how the service will pan out – but you can certainly colour us interested here at TechRadar towers.

