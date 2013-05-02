Nintendo reassures customers that Wii U is a new console

Concerned that its loyal base of customers – geriatric geezers and prepubescent discus enthusiasts – aren't completely aware that the Wii U is indeed a new console, Nintendo has sent out a note to assure them that it is.

The missive, which went out through the Wii system, explains that the new controller is not a "peripheral". Oh, Nintendo.

To reinforce that statement, Nintendo sought to publicise the fact that it's got these newfangled HD-graphic-thingymajigs.

Glorious

It says, "The second screen on the included Wii U GamePad controller enables never-before-seen ways to play games and enjoy TV.

"And for the first time ever, you can see Mario and your favorite Nintendo franchises in glorious HD."

Considering that the name of the new console uses the name of the previous console, but with the letter "U" simply added (like a Malibu Stacey hat), it's hard to see why people who don't often play video games were ever confused.

Via Engadget