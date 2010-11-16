Microsoft shifts 1 million Kinects in 10 days

Microsoft has sold a million Kinect motion control kits for the Xbox 360 after only ten days on sale.

The game console and computing giant announced the milestone on its own website this week.

Target of 5 million

The plan is to sell a whopping 5 million units by the end of 2010, with Kinect looking set to be the 'must-have' toy for both hardcore and casual gamers this coming Christmas.

Microsoft recently announced that the next Star Wars and Forza games due for release later in 2011 will both be fully Kinect-compatible, giving hope to the legions of hardcore gamers who have to date been unimpressed with the launch line-up of games for the new motion-control tech.

Microsoft's head of interactive entertainment, Don Mattrick, has this to say about the Kinect sales to date:

"We are appreciative of the response we have seen from consumers that has culminated in sales of more than 1m units in the first 10 days on the market for Kinect for Xbox 360.

"This is a great start to the holiday season, and we will continue to work with our retailer partners to keep pace with high demand and deliver against our plan to sell more than 5m Kinect sensors worldwide by the end of this year."

Kinect is available now at a standalone price of £130.