Michael Jackson MMO Planet Michael announced

SEE Virtual Worlds and the Michael Jackson Estate have announced they are teaming up to bring a new MMO based on Michael Jackson to the PC market.

In news which can only be filed under 'WTF?', Planet Michael will "celebrate Michael Jackson's life as an artist and humanitarian" and "allow everyone, from the hardcore fan to the novice, to connect and engage in collaborative in-game activities with people worldwide."

It turns out that this new "planet" should see the light of day at some point in 2011 and, "will be an immersive virtual space themed after iconic visuals drawn from Michael's music, his life, and the global issues that concerned him."

Off the wall...

As this is part of the Michael Jackson Estate you will be surprised to hear that the game will actually be free to download.

However, there will be ways that this cash cow will be milked, including: "the real world in-game economy features gameplay monetisation that allows players to take on dozens of different occupations and, in certain instances, contribute to a charitable cause at the same time."

As Jackson put it himself: "And when the groove is dead and gone..."