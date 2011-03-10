Latest PS3 firmware bests hackers

Sony's latest anti-hack firmware update (version 3.60) seems to have done the trick – for now at least.

Despite previous updates being broken in mere hours, noted hacker and creator of the PSFreedom jailbreak for PS3 Youness Alaoui says the latest update has rectified Sony's previous "epic fails" with an "epic save":

"Their previous errors were epic fails, it doesn't mean they can't do an epic save either.. they seem to have fixed all the issues they had," he tweeted.

Good one, Sony

Far from spending all its time legally pursuing hackers and jailbreakers, Sony seems to have managed to resecure the console – for the time being.

"For now, it looks to me (at first glance) that the ps3 has been resecured, but it doesn't mean it can't be broken again from scratch," continued Alaoui.

However, he was quick to assure followers he had no interest in re-hacking the PS3 himself, saying that he doesn't really care about breaking the console and is "fine with what we have so far".

Via CVG