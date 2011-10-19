Sony PS Vita UK release date is 22 February

It's official: The PS Vita will arrive in the UK on the 22 February

Update: read our full PS Vita review

The Sony PS Vita will be released in the UK, Europe and North America on 22 February, Sony has confirmed.

The announcement was made at the Web 2.0 summit by SCEA chief Jack Tretton, with PlayStation now confirming the launch date via its blog.

The console launches in Japan on December 17th, so UK gamers will have to wait more than three months to get their hands on the device.

iOS killer?

The PS Vita, previously codenamed the next-generation portable, represents Sony's best chance of regaining a foothold in the handheld gaming market.

It'll come in two flavours when it arrives in Europe on February 22nd. The Wi-Fi-only model will cost €249, while the 3G model will be €299.

We're yet to hear official UK prices for the device, which will also launch in Australia and the Middle East on the same day.

Via: Joystiq