Nintendo readies 3rd gen DS Lite

Nintendo looks set to replace the current DS Lite with a thinner version that boasts a bigger display and built-in storage.

Its news that will both delight and frustrate Nintendo fans everywhere: a third-gen version of the DS Lite gaming handheld is ready to ship... but only if fans stop buying the current 2G model first.

Does Nintendo need a 3G DS?

So says Pacfic Crest Securities analyst Evan Wilson, whose job it is to watch tech companies to he can advice potential investors:

"Our contacts indicate that a refreshed DS is complete," reports GamesSpot. "It is thinner, has on-board storage, and larger screens. However, we do not expect a revamped Wii or DS until sales begin to tail off in all three major geographies."

Nintendo said in September that it had sold 50 million DS handhelds since its launch in 2004 - that's twice as many as arch-rival the Sony PlayStation Portable (PSP).

We've asked Nintendo to comment on the substance of this story. We have yet to receive a reply. But considering the success of the DS Lite this year, Nintendo doesn't need to launch a revamped handheld until sales of the 2G version start to dip.