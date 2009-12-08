Gears Of War movie producer outlines story

Gears Of War movie producer Wyck Godfrey has revealed more details about the direction the movie might take when it finally arrives at some as-yet-to-be-announced point in the future.

The movie is to be helmed by Underworld director Len Wiseman and will tell a story of the survival of "those 48 hours" following Emergence Day.

A world torn asunder

"The hard part is to make [Gears of War] into something that doesn't feel like a world torn asunder and people just in battle," Godfrey said.

"I think we really want to focus on the idea of a world that's running well and then it's Emergence Day.

"Trying to tell the epic story of an alien planet that's living in a horrific environment just feels like the wrong move right now," Godfrey adds.

Via Kotaku.