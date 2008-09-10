Download your favourite PC gaming classics

Play Fallout and Fallout 2, while you wait for Bethesda's awesome Fallout 3 later this year

If you are a PC gaming fan, then you will be keen to check out a new service called Good Old Games that makes DRM-free PC classics available for legal download for the cost of a couple of pints.

If, like us, you're itching to play Bethesda's mighty Fallout 3 this autumn, then the good news is that GOG currently offers Interplay's original Fallout and Fallout 2 for download along with Freespace, Giants: Citizen Kabuto, Descent, and a load of other Interplay goodness.

Soldiers: Heroes of World War 2, Operation Flashpoint, and Colin McRae Rally 2005 are soon to be added. Prices range from $5.99 for games like Fallout 2 to $9.99 for more recent games.

Gamers' DRM-free dream

The DRM-free aspect is perhaps the coolest part of the GOG service – which means you can log in to your account and play your games on whatever machine you happen to be on, with little to no messing around.

The back-end stuff also works pretty well, with GOG putting plenty of work into ensuring games work on both your slightly older and shiny, new PCs (ie the ones at work, and the ones at home, respectively!).