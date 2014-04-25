Death of the handheld: Why there'll never be a Game Boy 2

The Nintendo Game Boy turned 25 this week, marking a significant milestone in the handheld saga while also making us all feel rather old.

The console marked a golden era for Nintendo, a far cry from the much greyer outlook the company faces today. With the rise of mobile gaming killing off the dedicated handheld and the Wii U tanking, Mario might need to rethink his strategy. So what's the next step for a company that's given so much to the gaming world?

In this week's Gaming Spotlight, resident gaming geeks Hugh Langley and Patrick Goss address the uncertain outlook for the handheld console and speculate over the possibility of - wait for it - a Nintendo smartphone. Intrigued? Hit the play button below and all will be revealed.