Xbox Studios taps rapper Nas for new original TV series

Nancy Tellum really wasn't kidding when she said Xbox Entertainment Studios was looking into "exclusive first windows" for original television content to air on the Xbox One and Xbox 360.

We already know a Halo TV show is coming soon and apparently a biographical series called "Street Dreams" about rapper Nas is also in the works.

Yes, you read that correctly. Deadline reports that the series will be a "project loosely based on his life as a hip hop artist in the 1990s" where Nas himself will play a role writing the 30-minute-long show and, of course, with music.

It really shouldn't be surprising considering there's already an odd documentary on Atari in the mix and a reality show about soccer, too.

What will Microsoft think of next ...

