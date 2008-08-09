Sanyo eneloop rechargeable batteries going big

Now that we know Sanyo is on the side of good in the battle for the future of the planet, we're happy to bring news that its well-respected eneloop rechargeable batteries are finally going mainstream.
The long-life eco batteries go on sale in Japan next month in two new flavours. Standard C and D cells join the existing AA and AAA line-up there on 12 September, with a worldwide launch coming soon after.
It's worth it, you know
As we well know, the eneloops come pre-charged and can stay juiced for over a year. Not only that, but they can be recharged up to 1,000 times, which makes those late-night battery runs for the Wiimote a thing of the past.
At the same time, Sanyo plans on introducing a universal charger that tops up the eneloops from the mains. Pleasant white styling and simple charge indicators are most welcome.
Although it's not the most earth-shattering tech news we've ever reported, better rechargeables make sense for both your pocket and the planet.