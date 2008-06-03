PS3 Home launch is 'open beta'

Home, PS3’s much-hyped online world, is still set for release later in 2008, but only in the form of an open beta, according to Sony.

PlayStation Network director Susan Panico told Wired that an "open, working beta" of Home is on track to launch later in 2008 and that the "rollout will be similar to Gmail."

Plagued by delays

Home was originally scheduled to launch in late 2007, with the launch of the service having already been put back a number of times by Sony.

“We have come to the conclusion that we need more time to refine the service to ensure a more focused gaming entertainment experience than what it is today,” Kaz Hirai, Sony Computer Entertainment’s president told gamers back in April this year.