Destiny has abandoned the PS3 and Xbox 360, signalling the end of an era

Bungie has just deployed its last-ever Destiny patch for the PS3 and Xbox 360, as it shifts all its focus to the new-gen consoles.

Update 2.3.1 is a minor patch, but other than "emergency fixes for future game-breaking issues", it'll be the last that legacy consoles will see.

The update has been rolled out to pave the way for the upcoming Rise of Iron DLC, which will only come to the PS4 and Xbox One.

While the patch might be relatively insignificant itself, it marks a more significant moment in the console lifecycle. Destiny is a big game - in May, Bungie announced there were almost 30 million registered players.

So the fact it's leaving the older consoles behind today is noteworthy. We'd say now is the perfect time to upgrade to the newer consoles, but with the Xbox One S just round the corner and PS4 Neo no doubt close behind it, maybe you can old off just a little longer.