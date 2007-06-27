Console War: Wii set for total PS3 domination

Nintendo looks like it's going to completely dominate the games console industry throughout the current generation. That's because the biggest three Japanese video game makers have decided to make the ultra-successful NIntendo Wii their number one priority, instead of the underperforming Sony PS3 .

Namco Bandai, Sega and Capcom all plan to significantly ramp up the production of Wii games. They also intend to scale down the production of PlayStation titles, according to a survey conducted by Nikkei newspaper in Japan.

Namco Bandai is to increase Wii game production by 109 per cent, Sega by 96 per cent and Capcom by 5 per cent. At the same time, the 'big three' are going to cut shipments of PS3 titles by up to 40 per cent.

What that all boils down to is about 27 million Nintendo games shipments, compared with around 23 million for Sony. That's quite a dramatic turnaround.

The future...

In the months since release, the Wii console has been selling like nuclear hotcakes, while Sony has found selling PS3s about as easy as flogging barrels of radioactive waste. This remarkable difference in fortunes has come about despite the severe lack of quality titles for both consoles.

The future looks bright for Nintendo. Sony, though, can only be worried.