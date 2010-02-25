Advertisers abandoning PlayStation Home

Advertisers are abandoning Sony's PlayStation Home virtual world, according to trade journal Brand Week.

Moreover, Brand Week also claims that advertisers have abandoned PlayStation Home in favour of Microsoft's Xbox Live service instead.

Sony slow on the uptake

The report says Sony used last year's Engage Expo to showcase PlayStation Home to advertisers. However, in 2010 Sony was nowhere to be seen at the conference.

"The product has disappointed both users and advertisers," says Brand Week. "In fact, Red Bull remains one of the few non-endemic advertisers to carve out space in the world."

The publication says that for some digital buyers, Home exemplifies Sony's snail-like pace when it comes to embracing advertising.

"Microsoft has MSN," said Jon Epstein, CEO of in-game ad firm DoubleFusion. "They are much more of a media company than Sony has traditionally been."

"From moment one, it [Home] kind of felt clunky," said John Rafferty, creative director at Publicis' Denuo. "And once you got through that, there wasn't much there."

Via Edge