France vs USA live stream: how to watch Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Having had a somewhat easy ride in the early stages of the 2019 Women's World Cup, the USA had a much sterner test against Spain, needing two Megan Rapinoe penalties to win 2-1 in the last round. The tournament favourites now take on the much-fancied hosts France, who also had something of a wake-up call in the last 16, requiring extra time and a 106th-minute Amandine Henry winner to see off Brazil.

It's not a Women's World Cup that you'll want to miss and you'll be able to watch from anywhere around the world with our France vs USA live stream guide below - the good news is that it's being shown absolutely free in some regions.

Live stream France vs USA - where and when The round of 8 match takes place at Parc des Princes, the Parisian home of PSG. Kick-off is at 9pm CET, meaning a 8pm BST for viewers in the UK while for USWNT fans tuning in from the States its a 12pm PT, 3pm ET start.

It's fair to say this match-up would have made a fitting final, but instead we have a showdown which will see one side leave the tournament far earlier than they would otherwise had been expected. The USWT go into tonight's game marginal favourites with Betfair, but on paper this match is about as delicately posed as it gets.

Set to be backed by a vociferous home crowd, Les Bleus will also be encouraged by the fact that they beat the USA 3-1 back in January, with Kadidiatou Diani scoring twice. Having had something of a reprieve thanks to a contentious second penalty awarded to them against Spain, the USA will be desperate to up their game, having only had four shots on target in their last outing.

In terms of key battles, look out for France trying to exploit the USA's unconvincing left-side of defence, while Jill Ellis's side will look to nullify captain fantastic Amandine Henry who the majority of French attacking play is filtered through.

Don't miss any of the Women's World Cup action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of France vs USA wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for this match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

Live stream the USWNT's round of 8 match in the US

Fox Sports has the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into the big World Cup match in the US, kick off is at 12pm PT, and 3pm ET.

- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to stream France vs USA live in the UK

The good news for those looking to watch the match in the UK and all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup is that every match will be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. This game will be live on BBC4, with coverage set to start at 7.45pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

How to watch a FIFA Women's World Cup live stream in Canada

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for this FIFA Women's World Cup match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch France vs USA live stream in Australia

(Image credit: SBS) The good news for footy fans Down Under is that all matches from this point on in the tournament are available for free via SBS and the World Game online service. Prepare yourself for a very early start as kick off is at 5am AEST on Saturday morning. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch a France vs USA live stream in New Zealand