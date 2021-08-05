France vs Slovenia live stream: how to watch Olympic 2020 basketball free online from anywhere

Can Rudy Gobert derail the Lukamotive? With an unmatched 26.3 points per game, Doncic has been the star of the tournament, and now stands on the verge of securing a medal for Slovenia in the first Games they've ever qualified for. But France, conquerors of Team USA, have their eyes set on gold. This is huge for both nations, so read on as we explain how to get a France vs Slovenia live stream and watch the 2020 Olympics basketball semi-final online from anywhere - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

Ranked a lowly No. 16 in the world ahead of the tournament and with the 2017 EuroBasket their only international achievement of any note, Slovenia have been a sensation in Tokyo. Doncic might not have been able to power the Mavericks all the way to the NBA Finals, but he could achieve something even more remarkable here.

His tussle with three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gobert is going to prove fascinating, but Les Bleus real danger man is Evan Fournier, who ran riot against the US and is sure to cause Mike Tobey all sorts of problems.

It's one of the biggest games in the history of these two nations, so read on as we explain how to watch France vs Slovenia online and live stream Olympics basketball from anywhere today.

Who has a free Olympics basketball live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the basketball, is being shown for free around the world. Those living in Australia have the benefit of Channel 7's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus. The platform is showing pretty much every minute of the games - lucky Aussies!

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, though the broadcaster's coverage varies, and it isn't 100% clear which basketball games it will be showing.

How to watch Olympics basketball from outside your country

You should be able to find an Olympics basketball live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

How to watch France vs Slovenia: live stream Olympics basketball in the US

NBCSN is the place to watch the big France vs Slovenia game, but be sure to set an alarm, as tip-off is set for 7am ET / 4am PT on Thursday morning. Live stream France vs Slovenia without cable Don't worry if you don't already have NBCSN on cable. Great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package, along with NBC and USA Network. But Sling usually has a good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you may want to look at something like FuboTV. It carries all six channels that are showing the Olympics - NBC, USA, NBCSN, CNBC, Olympic Channel and Golf Channel - plus loads more, and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier, starting at $64.99. And if you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN. We explain in more detail below.

How to watch France vs Slovenia: live stream Olympics basketball for FREE in Australia

Aussie basketball fans can watch the France vs Slovenia game for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7 and the 7Plus streaming service. Better still, tip-off is set for a very convenient 9pm AEST on Thursday evening. Not only does the 7plus service have a massive range of Tokyo Olympics coverage, you can also watch it on a whole host of devices like PCs, Macs, iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic Olympics coverage.

How to watch France vs Slovenia FREE: live stream Olympics basketball in Canada

Basketball fans based in Canada can watch France vs Slovenia through CBC Sports, but prepare for an early start, with tip-off scheduled for 7am ET / 4am PT on Thursday morning. The better news is that the game's being shown through the channel's standalone streaming service, and better still, CBC Gem offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. In fact, if you're really lucky, this one may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double-check there before you sign up to anything. Sportsnet and TSN are also offering plenty of Olympics coverage, but at the time of writing it isn't totally clear if either of them will be showing France vs Slovenia. Want to watch your domestic coverage from abroad? Don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch France vs Slovenia: live stream Olympics basketball in the UK

The France vs Slovenia game is set to tip off at 12pm BST on Thursday afternoon, which is handy for basketball fans based in the UK. In previous years, all the Olympic action you could handle would have been on the BBC, but coverage has been scaled back in 2021 and the schedules suggest it's unlikely to be showing this game (although we'd suggest double checking on the online BBC iPlayer first). Discovery+ and Eurosport are your best options for watching France vs Slovenia, along with all the rest of the Olympics basketball action. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.