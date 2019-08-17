France vs Scotland live stream: how to watch today's rugby international online from anywhere

The Rugby World Cup 2019 is getting close and so it's time for the international warm-up matches to start heating up. France vs Scotland will be the first in a double-header between the two nations that should give them a chance to show what they've got in stock for the world. You can live stream the France vs Scotland rugby action from anywhere using this guide.

France vs Scotland rugby international - where and when Today's international match takes place at the modern Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, France. The game kicks off on Saturday, August 17 at 9pm local time, so that's 8pm BST in the UK.

The latest big matching of the two sides was at this year's Six Nations where France beat Scotland 27-10. Of the total 93 matches between the two sides since 1910, France has won 54 while Scotland has had to settle with just 36 wins, with three draws.

This time Scotland will have Saracens centre Duncan Taylor on the starting line, after returning from a two year break because of a knee injury. This will earn him his 22nd cap for Scotland where he will appear alongside captain Stuart McInally and another injury returned player, former skipper John Barclay.

It should be an enjoyable warm up game for both teams ahead of the World Cup and it's a match you can watch live - no matter where in the world you are - by following our France vs Scotland live stream tips below.

How to live stream rugby union when you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else (see your other options below) - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. Fear not, the action is still within your reach. All you need to do is download and install a VPN to effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage (as long as you do so in compliance with the broadcaster's Ts&Cs) without delving into the dangers of an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - simply download, install, open the app and select the appropriate location. For example, you would choose a UK server if you were trying to watch the Channel 4 coverage. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it's compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). ExpressVPN is excellent and leads our best VPN countdown. Download ExpressVPN and get the best all-round VPN for streaming. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and/or 3 months FREE with an annual plan.

How to live stream France vs Scotland in the UK

The still little-known Premier Sports sometime comes up trumps with some big sporting events, and that's exactly what's happened for this Test rugby match. An £11.99 subscription (or £99 for the year) allows you to watch the Premier Player online, or you can add it to your existing Sky or Virgin TV service. Not in the UK this weekend? Not a problem - simply download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions above.

Live stream France vs Scotland in Australia

beIN Sports 3 is the channel to head for the rugby if you're Down Under. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Scotland vs France in New Zealand

Sorry folks...we can't seem to find anywhere that suggests this game will be shown in New Zealand. Not even on Spark Sport that will be taking care of the Rugby World Cup coverage in New Zealand.

How to watch a France vs Scotland live stream in the US