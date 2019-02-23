France vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2019 rugby online from anywhere

France are back after a battering from England last game, this time to take on Scotland in the 2019 Six Nations. It's a tricky one to predict, so make sure you tune in - regardless of where on Earth you are - with a France vs Scotland live stream.

France v Scotland - where and when This Six Nations 2019 third game for France and Scotland will be held at the Stade de France in Paris. The game itself starts today, Saturday February 23, at 3.15pm local time, so 2.15pm GMT.

France hasn't had a good run at the Six Nations so far, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory to Wales first and then being destroyed by England a fortnight ago. Scotland beat Italy but then lost narrowly to Ireland and now is riddled with injuries, so this game could be a chance to save face for the French side in front of their home support.

Scotland has lost its star man Finn Russell to injury, replaced by Pete Horne. Stuart Hogg at full-back and Huw Jones have also been lost to injuries. With Wales and England still to face, Scotland need to overcome all that to make sure that they have the best possible springboard to the World Cup later in the year.

The French side has been named by Jacques Brunel with youngsters Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack to replace veterans Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez.

This game is certainly going to be an intriguing clash and is not to be missed. What's more, it's free-to-air in the UK. So keep reading to discover how to get a France vs Scotland live stream in the third round of the 2019 Six Nations.

How to live stream Scotland vs France in the UK for free

As ever, all the Six Nations matches will be shown live in the UK on free-to-air television. This game will be shown on BBC One from 2.15pm GMT today. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up) then you can get access via the BBC iPlayer mobile app. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service such TVPlayer.com , which has all of the UK's freeview channels (including BBC) in one place. So you can enjoy the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK - or subscribe to TVPlayer Plus if you want to record it and watch later. Not in the UK this weekend? Not a problem - simply download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Six Nations when you're not in your country

If you're outside your home country - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll realise that you can't as it's location restricted. Fear not, the action is still within your reach. All you need to do is download and install a VPN to effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage (assuming you comply with the broadcaster's TS&Cs), minus the risk of using a naughty stream from an illegal source.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - simply download, install, open the app and select the appropriate location. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it's compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). Express is excellent, but there are other fantastic VPN options out there as well - here are our current top three entrants on our best VPN countdown: 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and/or 3 months FREE with an annual plan

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: one of the most affordable VPNs out of the big guns

Live stream France vs Scotland in Australia

You'll have to be up at 1.15am AEDT to catch this game live, so perhaps this is reserved for true fans only – or anyone settling in for a big night. The game will be shown via subscription service beIN Sport, which is actually showing every game of the 2019 Six Nations. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream France vs Scotland in New Zealand

This game isn't going to be live until 3.15am Wellington time, so night owls are in for a treat. This, like all the Six Nations 2019 games is getting aired in one easy to access place. It's all being streamed via beIN Sport. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two week trial.

How to watch a France vs Scotland live stream in the US

The US gets to enjoy the Scotland and France rugby action this year using NBC Rugby Pass which will stream the game live at 6.15am PT, 9.15am ET. All you need do is head over to Rugby Pass and sign up. It costs $69.99, but that covers you until August meaning that every Six Nations game in 2019 will be covered in one hit.

Live stream France vs Scotland in Canada - for FREE

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada for the Six Nations Rugby. That means you can live stream the Francs vs Scotland game at 6.15am PT, 9.15am ET. You can even watch for free as DAZN offers a 30-day money back option. You'll have to sign up for the service but if you don't like it you can get your money back within a month of you signing up.